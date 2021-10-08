Advertisement

White deer spotted in Fond du Lac

Kym Ratliff took to Facebook with pictures of white deer she spotted in North Fond du Lac.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A North Fond du Lac woman came across an unusual sight during her evening walk earlier this week. She saw what she believed to be an albino deer. While not necessarily a common sight, white deer in Wisconsin aren’t as rare as they used to be.

While walking her dog along Harrison Street in North Fond du Lac, just two days ago, Kym Ratliff says she was stopped in her tracks. She says, “It was fantastic. It was like disbelief, like is that really a white deer. That’s an albino deer. WOW! And the realization of it came. He was eating and walking and kind of looking at us and didn’t seem to be in any hurry.”

Ratliff snapped several pictures of the deer, that she said appeared to be young because it was still fairly small, adding, “I do think it’s a doe.”

According to the DNR, white deer are not uncommon in Wisconsin. They used to be more rare, maybe one in every 20,000, but over the years the population has grown.

According to Jeff Pritzl with the DNR, “We’ve got white deer reports just in the last two years, from well over two dozen counties in the state. So, they’re not as unique as maybe they once were and as more people are reporting them in, we’re becoming more aware.”

But seeing one was still a thrill for Ratliff who continues to take the same route for maybe another glimpse of the deer. She says, “We walk in the morning, we walk at night, and yeah, I’m hoping.”

And others are too, as Ratliff shared her deer pictures on Facebook and they’ve garnered a lot of attention and interest.

