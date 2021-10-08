Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigator cancels mayors’ interviews

Madison city attorney Mike Haas says he got a call Thursday afternoon from a person working...
Madison city attorney Mike Haas says he got a call Thursday afternoon from a person working with former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman saying the interviews were off for all five cities.(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in the battleground state has canceled plans to interview mayors and election officials from the state’s five largest cities, days after he subpoenaed them. The interviews were canceled late Thursday, just a day after the mayors were subpoenaed and less than a week after subpoenas went to election clerks. Madison city attorney Mike Haas says he got a call Thursday afternoon from a person working with former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman saying the interviews were off for all five cities. Instead, Haas says they will turn over a more limited number of documents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols
Chippewa County Jail corrections officers in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Local jails facing staffing shortages

Latest News

This investigation is on-going and additional follow-up will be conducted.
La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography
FILE: Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get...
UW System interim president to visit UW-Stout Monday
Michael Brierston displays his badges
Wisconsin student earns all 137 Boy Scout badges
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (10/8/2021)
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (10/8/2021)