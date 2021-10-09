Altoona football team honors player battling cancer by cutting hair

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona High School football team honored more than its seniors during its final regular season home game of 2021.

Players, coaches and fans also honored Colin Strehlo. The Altoona football player is currently battling cancer.

In addition to wearing pink uniforms signifying Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Altoona head football coach Chad Hanson and defensive lineman Landon Field combined to raise about $1,300.

Some of the money will go to Strehlo’s family. Hanson and Landon Field are also donating some funds to CLIMB program at Marshfield Clinic. That program helps kids who have loved ones fighting cancer.

Landon Field said his mother, Andrea, came up with the fundraiser idea. Originally, Landon was going to cut his hair if he raise $300.

Andrea Field then asked Hanson if he’d join.

“Initially, I said no because my hair doesn’t grow very little hair the way it is. But a couple minutes into it, I thought about it, and I’m like, ‘You know what, I can do this.’ It’s to help somebody locally. It’s to help somebody right here in our football family,” Hanson said.

He promised to cut his hair if he raised $1,000.

Both goals were met.

Both Hanson and Landon Field cut cancer ribbons into their hair at Chip’s Barbershop in Eau Claire, which donated its time. Hanson also cut an Altoona “A” into his hair.

“Feels pretty good,” Landon Field said.

Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire oncology nurse Shayla Mattson also feels good about the donation. She helps run the hospital’s CLIMB program.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing just to help our community, you know, through that support with our children that are affected by cancer,”

Hanson also said that generosity is what his program is about, not only wins and losses on the field.

“The important thing is just doing stuff to help out the people that are part of us,” he said.

Hanson said more fundraising would happen at Friday night’s game, which is also celebrating Altoona’s homecoming.

He added people can still donate to Strehlo’s family and Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire’s CLIMB program by contacting him at Altoona High School at (715) 839-6031.

