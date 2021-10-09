Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Friday at 8:16 p.m.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 3603 Cardinal Avenue.

Upon arrival, flames were coming from the roof and front of a one and a half story single family home.

Crews fought the fire from the outside until condition allowed for interior firefighting.

Several explosions slowed the firefighting efforts.

The building sustained severe damage and losses are estimated at $150,000.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.

Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.