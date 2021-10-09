Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.(Live 5)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Friday at 8:16 p.m.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 3603 Cardinal Avenue.

Upon arrival, flames were coming from the roof and front of a one and a half story single family home.

Crews fought the fire from the outside until condition allowed for interior firefighting.

Several explosions slowed the firefighting efforts.

The building sustained severe damage and losses are estimated at $150,000.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.

Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers respond to Altoona incident
Officer-involved critical incident in Eau Claire County
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind changes in student loan forgiveness
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner

Latest News

The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 8th (part one)
ss13
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2 10/8/2021
Zander Rockow
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 8th (part two)