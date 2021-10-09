Advertisement

DCI investigating man found dead in Port Edwards

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port Edwards.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port Edwards.

According to a press release, on Saturday, Oct. 9 at approximately 6 a.m. the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call about a man that was pulseless and not breathing.

The man was found in a bedroom with head trauma by first responders.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is organizing an investigation with the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory, State Patrol, and the Department of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers respond to Altoona incident
Officer-involved critical incident in Eau Claire County
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
Zander Rockow
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 8th (part two)

Latest News

A porcupine at the Henry Vilas Zoo eats pumpkin.
Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates Halloween all month long
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 8th (part one)