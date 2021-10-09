Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates Halloween all month long

A porcupine at the Henry Vilas Zoo eats pumpkin.
A porcupine at the Henry Vilas Zoo eats pumpkin.
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The animals at Henry Vilas Zoo are celebrating Halloween all October long — and they invite human visitors to do the same.

After the cancellation of the zoo’s one-day Boo at the Zoo event comes a month chock-full of Halloween activities.

Visitors will be able to participate in a self-guided Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, enjoy apple pie ice cream and apple cider slushies in the zoo’s food areas as well as take a ride on the Haunted Train in the Children’s Zoo.

The Zoo added the animals will be in on the fun as well, as some will get to eat pumpkin every weekend as an enriching snack.

The Zoo will also hold a Mascot Parade Oct. 24 and a Stroller Parade Oct. 29.

“Some of our animals are fascinated by guests in costumes,” Marketing Manager Kristin Moala said. “We want to make sure our animals still have the opportunity to see kids in costumes. The Stroller Parade is a great way for kiddos to come show off their costumes to guests, staff, and our animals.”

For a full list of activities, you can visit Henry Vilas Zoo’s website.

