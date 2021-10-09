Advertisement

Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers respond to Altoona incident
Officer-involved critical incident in Eau Claire County
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind changes in student loan forgiveness
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner

Latest News

A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
A porcupine at the Henry Vilas Zoo eats pumpkin.
Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates Halloween all month long
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire