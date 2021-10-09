Advertisement

Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County

The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved death in Chippewa County.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, Oct. 8 shortly after 7:00 p.m. in the Township of Goetz.

According to a release from the DOJ, a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Sergeant initiated a traffic stop with a person on a moped in rural Chippewa County.

A physical altercation between the person and sergeant broke out during the traffic stop and the person sprayed the sergeant with a substance. The sergeant discharged their weapon, striking the subject.

EMS provided life-saving measures to the person, but the person died due to injuries suffered before arriving at a hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Chippewa County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

