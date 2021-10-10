Acts of kindness are used by an Eau Claire organization to fundraise

ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire organization is using taking a different route in its fundraising efforts. Rewired and Real provides services to help raise money by using acts of kindness.

Kjersten Berard is the founder of Rewired and Real.

“We’re trying to make the world a kinder place and we’re using these different tools and this platform to do that,” Berard said.

The organization started in 2020 and hosted its first fundraising project on Saturday at Acres for Joy horse farm in Eleva.

“They have partnered with us to use our kindness 1.0 project which is, you do acts of kindness in return for donations,” Berard said. “We are all about creating awareness around organizations and schools and teams that matter while performing acts of kindness.”

Jeff Jackson owns Acres for Joy. He started the farm 16 years ago after his daughter passed away.

“This property hosts Acres For Joy, which is a non-profit organization serving primarily youth,” Jackson said. “The roots and the origins of this initiative were connecting with the passing of my daughter and that tremendous sorry has been followed by tremendous joy.”

Jackson says his farm provides ranch and equine-assisted learning opportunities with the horses and other animals on the farm.

“We have a cast of characters,” Jackson said. “We have five draft horses, another five horses, we’ve got some minnie’s, a donkey, a crazy sheep, some goats, and all kinds of things that encourage and engage to empower youth.”

Jackson says the kindness 1.0 project is like an open house geared toward sustaining programs like the ones Acres For Joy provides.

“They’re beginning this wonderful initiative to help non-profit organizations raise funds in order to be able to provide their services,” Jackson said. “Through their program of promoting acts of kindness and also at the same time giving individuals the opportunity to make finical donations in addition to physical acts of kindness.”

Some of the acts Acres For Joy received during the event included the planting of flowers, helping groom the horses, painting fences, the building of an obstacle course for goats, and more.

