Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn’t get a key hit. Austin Riley homered and Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double for the Braves, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in Game 1.

The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday. Fried struck out nine, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anybody.

