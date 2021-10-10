McDonalds offering educators free breakfast as part of “Thank You Meal” program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McDonalds is bringing back their “Thank You Meal” program this week to honor educators who have stepped up, inspired and empowered others during the pandemic.

From Oct. 11-15, during breakfast hours, educators can show a valid work ID at participating McDonalds locations and receive a free meal, McDonalds said in a release.

Last year, McDonalds gave away 12 million Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers. This year, they wanted to honor another essential group in the community.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA said.

The Thank You Meals will be served in a Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage, the release said.

Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé® hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida said. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.”

McDonalds is urging the community to use the hashtag #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to further spread the word about the program.

