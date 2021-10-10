Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers respond to Altoona incident
Officer-involved critical incident in Eau Claire County
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
The train show featured 22 model train displays and 15 model train vendors
West Wisconsin Railroad Club hosts 19th train show