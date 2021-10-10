West Wisconsin Railroad Club hosts 19th train show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club hosted their 19th train show at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center. It started Saturday and wraps up on Sunday.

Show Coordinator and West Wisconsin Railroad Club member, Paul Almquist says there were 22 different model train displays and about 15 different vendors selling various train-related merchandise.

“Most of them are actually operating displays and some of them are static displays,” Almquist said. “We have one display here that’s a vintage sawmill from the 1900s that his dad built and the fellow that has it here has done work on it with his dad and with his son so it’s a multi-generational.”

Almquist says the whole fun of train shows to have the trains out and enjoy the experience with other people. He also says the train show has more to offer than just physical model trains.

“We have a couple of artists. One is a photographer with a couple of pictures he’s taken, and we also have a watercolor painter,” Almquist said.

The train show runs on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for adults is $8, kids aged 6 to 16 are $3, and children under 5 are free.

