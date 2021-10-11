Atty. General to address Wisconsin election probe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, the state’s top law enforcement official plans to weigh in on the Wisconsin Assembly’s ongoing probe into the 2020 presidential election. Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to deliver a statement on the Republican-led investigation being headed by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Kaul, a Democrat, gave zero indication regarding what he planned to address during the news conference; however, the release announcing he intended to meet with the media placed the word investigation in quotation marks often indicating the person finds the word to be euphemistic or a misnomer.

Last week, Gableman’s election probe added the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities, all of which tend to vote heavily Democratic, to a list of subpoenas his team was issuing. By the end of the week, his office nixed their inclusion, but investigators are still demanding to see the records from clerks from those five cities, including Madison, and the state’s top election official.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Gableman also said he does not know if he can complete his investigation by the end of October, as Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he expected it to be done. The investigation is projected to cost nearly $700,000, more than nine times of the projected price tag earlier this summer. Evers has described the entire probe as a “boondoggle” and warned that targeted election officials should be “lawyered up.”

In response, Gableman accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe. The comments in a video posted online come less than two weeks after Evers statement.

In an interview, also with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gableman admitted to not understanding how elections work. On Friday, Gableman took exception to the Milwaukee paper’s reporting on his investigation, comparing it to Nazi propaganda. He quickly retracted the comparison after the host called it a “pretty strong comparison.” Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck, who is Jewish, said Gableman should resign or be fired.

