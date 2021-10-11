Advertisement

Beloit firefighters save deer stuck in a fence

Beloit firefighters save a deer trapped in a fence.
Beloit firefighters save a deer trapped in a fence.(Kari Massa)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The face on a frightened deer in Beloit said it all. As it looked back at Beloit firefighters, the animal’s big, black eyes seemed to wonder how it ended up in this mess, wedged between the rods of a metal fence.

Firefighters shared the picture on their Facebook page Monday along with other images, including a man caring for the creature until it could be freed.

According to the post, firefighters with Engine 112, A/Lt Adam Mauel, RMPO Seth Copeland and FF Mike Lorenz, used battery spreaders to free the deer, who managed to run free afterwards.

The deer did appear to have some marks on its back, but it is unclear if they were caused by it trying to escape from the fence. The fire department did say, “no injuries were reported, but I’m sure all the other deer were laughing at the situation.”

Sometimes you get a really weird call that works out well. Engine 112 had this little cutie caught in a fence this...

Posted by Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 on Monday, October 11, 2021

