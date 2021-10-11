Advertisement

The Bridge to Hope hosts 2nd annual Paws for Peace pet walk

The Bridge to Hope hosted a pet walk to spread awareness of domestic violence
The Bridge to Hope hosted a pet walk to spread awareness of domestic violence(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - October is domestic violence awareness month and Menomonie non-profit, Bridge to hope is taking a furry approach to spread the word. The non-profit is dedicated to not only helping domestic violence victims, but also those affected by sexual assault and human trafficking.

On Sunday, the organization hosted its 2nd annual Paws for Peace pet walk on the Red Cedar Trail.

The Bridge to Hope legal advocate, Coltra Hiestand, says the walk incorporates pets because they can be affected by domestic violence too.

“When it comes to violence, sometimes people forget about the cats, dogs, and other pets that are in the midst and don’t have a voice,” Hienstand said. “That’s one of out priorates because a lot of people won’t leave an abusive relationship because they have their pet, they have their cat, and they want to be able to bring them with.”

People brought out their dogs and even a cat took to the trail to walk for peace.

The Dunn County Sheriffs Office emotional support dog, Rookie, made an appearance as well.

“He’s purely there to sit with somebody, calm somebody down because a lot, you know, someone may not have good social supports in their human family but then their dog is their best friend and the living being that gets them through their day,” Hiestand said.

Jenn McDermid is the director of domestic abuse victims services at The Bridge to Hope. She says a few lucky winners went home with a prize for their furry family member.

“We have three raffles that were both donated from pets plus and tripod pet care,” McDermid said. “Then our own sexual assault advocate put a raffle basket together.”

Hiestand says it’s important to continue to spread awareness of domestic violence.

“It is one in four,” Hiestand said. “Everybody knows somebody. Somebody has a sister or a cousin, brother, uncle, somebody who has been involved in domestic violence.”

McDermid says not everyone experiences violence in their life, but its important to spread awareness of what’s happening in your own backyard.

“We’ve lost 68 lives to domestic violence in Wisconsin this year so just to make it real and raise that awareness. The more people know, the more empowered they are.”

The Bridge to Hope will have a display honoring domestic violence victims up at their location. A virtual vigil will also be held on October 28th at 5 p.m. for the 68 Wisconsin lives lost to domestic violence.

To learn more, you can, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County
Law enforcement officers respond to Altoona incident
Officer-involved critical incident in Eau Claire County
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
DCI investigating man found dead in Town of Port Edwards

Latest News

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Mason Crosby goes from goat to hero with one kick
Startup 48 is an entrepreneurial competition
Startup 48 hosts annual entrepreneurial competition
Korean War veterans gather for a group photo at The Grand Meridian in Appleton during a...
Old Glory Honor Flight holds banquet to honor Korean War veterans
US Capitol
Push underway to update identity protection laws