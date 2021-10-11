The CCCA raises money for the Clark County K9 unit and funds the Clark County Mounted Search and Rescue Team

WILLARD Wis. (WEAU) - The Clark County Auxiliary started nearly two years ago. Their focus is fundraising to support the Clark County Sheriffs Office K9 unit and fund an all-volunteer horse-mounted search and rescue team.

“The citizens Auxiliary was started because the sheriff’s department could really not do fundraising for the k-9 unit and the mounted search and rescue teams specifically,” CCCA president, Deborah Esselman said.

Rob Rinehart is Esselman’s brother-in-law and is a volunteer on the mounted search and rescue team.

“My wife Mary-Ann is involved and we have 11 members now and two other potential candidates that have been training with us,” Rinehart said.

Rinehart says Clark County has 135-thousand acres of public land and sometimes people get lost.

“They were looking for a better way to search for the lost people and things like that in the area,” Rinehart said. “It just came to light that maybe horses would be a good option for that.”

Michael English is a K9 handler with the Clark County Sheriffs Office. He says his dog Arthur is good at his job, but adding horses helps cover more ground.

“In the same token, it’s a hit or miss,” English said. “He could be following a human scent and then pick up a deer trail, then all of a sudden we’re half a mile down the road when we’re supposed to be going the other direction.”

Rinehart says their team doesn’t get called out often, which is a good thing. He says thanks to the funding from the CCCA, they’re always prepared.

“We’re pretty appreciative of the auxiliary,” Rinehart said. “They help us out with GPS equipment and things like that.”

Esselman’s sister and brother are also on the mounted search and rescue team. She says she loves being able to help the community together.

“I love working with the community and helping out in any way,” Esselman said. “To be able to do it as a family thing is even more special.”

Rinehart says it’s rewarding to be able to give a helping hand.

“When you’re home at night and you go to bed at night and you’re with your family, that might not be the case for somebody else,” Rinehart said. “It’s an opportunity to go out and help that. It’s kind of neat.”

Esselman says volunteers are always needed to help with fundraising and anyone can join, even you don’t live in Clark County.

Rinehart says there are some requirements to join the mounted search and rescue team, as well as a training period.

“Each member has to have their own horse, gear, trailer, truck,” Rinehart said.

The Clark County Citizens Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising auction on December 4th. It will be held at Premier Auction Sales in Withee, Wisconsin.

