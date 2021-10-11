Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will take the stage on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The program, entitled “Symphony Spectacular!” will feature a variety of symphonic pieces that show contrasting styles and communicate a wide range of feelings.

Soloist for the concert is 14-year old Sophia Jiang, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition winner.

Music director and conductor Noboyoshi Yasuda talks about the concert.

