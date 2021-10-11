Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help in finding missing man

TOWN OF LUDINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

64-year-old Gregory Steinacker has been missing for several weeks, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen by neighbors in the Town of Ludington the last week of September.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies found Steinacker’s vehicle at his home on County Road NL with his wallet and identification still inside. Steinacker, an avid hunter, may have been hunting after the last time anyone saw him.

Search efforts by the Sheriff’s Office and fire departments in the area of the Town of Ludington have turned up empty so far. The searches are focused on Eau Claire County forest land and are ongoing.

On Monday, October 11th, 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to the S4500 block of County Road NL, in... Posted by Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 11, 2021

If anyone has information on Steinacker or where he might be located, they’re asked to call the non-emergency dispatch phone number for the Sheriff’s Office at 715-839-4972.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.