Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire
The FCC is reminding most Wisconsin residents that 10-digit dialing for all phone calls begins...
10-digit dialing for phone calls coming to the rest of Wisconsin October 24

Latest News

Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Boston Marathon begins after pandemic hiatus
A Look Inside: Ferguson's Orchards
A Look Inside: Ferguson’s Orchards
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill