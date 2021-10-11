Advertisement

Minnesota halts deer importation, movement within state

Minnesota officials have blocked importation and movement of deer into and within the state to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota officials have blocked importation and movement of deer into and within the state to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced the move early Monday morning.

The decision comes after a CWD-positive game farm in Wisconsin shipped nearly 400 deer to farms in seven states. Minnesota farms received a total of five deer from the infected farm. Two of the deer went to a farm that are no longer in business and were shipped back to Wisconsin farms. The other three deer went to an active Minnesota farm. Two were killed and tested negative for CWD. The third is still alive and the owner is waiting for payment prior to killing the animal for testing.

