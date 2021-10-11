Advertisement

Necedah man sentenced, found with over $41,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NECEDAH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A Necedah man learned his fate Wednesday; a 10-year prison sentence, after he was found with over $41,000 worth of drugs.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on April 7, deputies stopped Richard Jones, 55, of Necedah Township, on Highway 21 after they noticed his vehicle had no front license plate. The traffic stop was part of an on-going investigation by the Juneau county Drug Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation into the distribution of illicit substances by Jones.

Deputies found over 55 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin in Jones’s vehicle, as well as approximately 200 grams of heroin and fentanyl dumped inside of soda cups. Over $4,000 worth of drugs were seized during the search, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Following the incident, a search warrant was drafted by Juneau County Detectives and conducted at Jones’s residence in Necedah Township. Over $41,000 worth of drugs, including 52 grams of fentanyl and 458 morphine pills, as well as a stolen firearm were located in the residence.

Jones, along with two co-defendants, were charged with numerous offenses involving the distribution of illicit substances, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Jones pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Receiving a Stolen Firearm.

