New website to showcase water quality initiatives in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association has announced the launch of FarmersForCleanWater.com, a new website that showcases the industry’s work to safeguard Wisconsin’s water resources. WPVGA leaders say their organization has long been a strong and vocal advocate for farmer-led water quality initiatives, and this website will enable the organization to better highlight that information. The new website serves as an online action center where visitors can receive a detailed update on WPVGA’s work — and then share that information with others. It features a detailed look into several different areas and tools used by agriculture leaders across the state to safeguard our water resources, and it outlines research that reinforces those efforts.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations through October 30 for three seats on the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board. Producers that grow and sell corn in Districts 4, 8, and 9 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board. Counties in those districts include District 4, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, and Columbia; District 8, Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha; and District 9, Green and Rock counties. The DATCP will mail nomination forms to any producer who requests one prior to November 1. Information and nomination forms are available through the DATCP.

UW-Madison’s Division of Extension and Wisconsin Beef Council will be hosting a set schedule of in-person Beef Quality Assurance certification meetings over the coming months. In-person sessions are intended for those who cannot complete the online certification available by going to https://www.bqa.org/ and clicking on “certification.” The BQA certification is valid for three years, so producers who certified in 2018-2019 will need to be recertified. To attend the in-person meetings, farmers must register seven days before the meeting date as attendance may be limited based on location capacity and to follow any COVID guidelines in place. Meetings in our area include 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Country Aire north of Stratford, and at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Abbotsford City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.