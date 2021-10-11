Advertisement

One person dead after bicycle versus vehicle crash in Rusk County

A 57-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning near Bruce.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle near the Village of Bruce on Saturday morning.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Kenneth Funk of Bruce died after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bicycle on Highway 40 south of Bruce.

First responders found Funk dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported at approximately 3:49 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle that hit Funk is cooperating with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but their identity is not being released as of Monday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation. Assisting the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are the Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

