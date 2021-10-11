Advertisement

Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, left and other players watch the game during...
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, left and other players watch the game during the ninth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Joc Pederson enhanced his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0. That gave the Braves a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series.

Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game.

Boosted by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s athletic defense, Atlanta can try to reach its second straight NL Championship Series when it hosts Game 4 on Tuesday.

Pederson’s homer in the fifth inning was his second of the series. He singled as a pinch-hitter in his only other at-bat in this series, and has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs. Pederson has hit 11 postseason home runs in his career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

