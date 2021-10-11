Advertisement

School unhappy after soccer opponent sets record for goals

After a player set national and Michigan records with 16 goals in a 17-0 win, the opposing...
After a player set national and Michigan records with 16 goals in a 17-0 win, the opposing coach said it's “little uncalled for” to set records “at the cost of another team’s dignity.”(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) - A soccer player has broken the Michigan high school and national records for most goals in one game, but not everyone is cheering.

Kevin Hubbell of Benzie Central is one of the best high school players in the state. He recently scored 16 goals against Kingsley in a 17-0 blowout.

Kingsley coach Tim VanWingerden says it was a “little uncalled for” to set records “at the cost of another team’s dignity.” The Kingsley school board planned to discuss the issue Monday night.

Benzie Central coach Chris Batchelder says any criticism should be directed at him, not his player. Hubbell figures his 16 goals will be surpassed at some point.

