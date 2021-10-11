Advertisement

Startup 48 hosts annual entrepreneurial competition

Startup 48 is an entrepreneurial competition(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual weekend long competition called Startup 48 gave people the chance to explore their entrepreneurial side. It was held at WIN Technology in Eau Claire.

“Teams come in a pitch an idea and then over the course of the weekend they apply lean start up methodology to iterate on that idea to see what they come up with and the end of the weekend,” co-organizer, Doug Rhoten, said.

This years competition saw a mix of UW-Eau Claire students and various people from the community.

Rhoten says the the startup pitches that made it the final round had to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. He says the winner not only gets bragging rights, but they also get a chance to further their entrepreneurial journey.

“We’ve actually partnered with CoLab where they’ll be receiving some additional mentoring and space at the CoLab to continue working on their idea,” Rhoten said.

To learn more about Startup 48, click here.

