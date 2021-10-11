Advertisement

US Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski puts $1 million into race

Godlewski made the announcement Monday, just days after Alex Lasry became the first to air...
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski has tapped her personal wealth to put $1 million into the race.

She made the announcement Monday, just days after another candidate became the first to air television ads statewide.

Alex Lasry, the son of billionaire Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, launched the ads Wednesday. Lasry and Godlewski are in a crowded Democratic field that also includes Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. Jeff Rumbaugh, a Madison resident who briefly ran for governor in 2018, became the latest candidate to get into the race on Monday.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not said whether he will seek a third term.

