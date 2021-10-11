UW System interim president visits UW-Stout Monday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW System interim president Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress in reaching its goal of a 70% vaccinate rate among students against COVID-19.

The event also marked the kick-off of Homecoming week at UW-Stout. The Blue Devils’ football program plays Saturday, Oct. 16 against UW-Stevens Point. Thompson, who has visited other UW System campuses as they’ve reached the 70% benchmark, said the schools reaching their goal as part of the UW System’s “70 for 70″ campaign are allowing their students an opportunity to take responsibility for their health.

“These students want to take care of themselves, and they want to keep this campus open,” Thompson said. “And I wanted to be here and celebrate with them. It’s been fun.”

UW-Stout achieved the 70% vaccination mark on Sept. 29, becoming the seventh of 13 UW System schools to reach 70% vaccination, joining nearby UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse in the achievement. Students who upload their vaccination information are now eligible for several $7,000 scholarships being offered by both the UW System and UW-Stout, with a deadline of Oct. 31 to complete the registration.

