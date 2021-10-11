Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Gov. Evers’ comments on probe

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin has accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe.

The comments in a video posted online Saturday from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman come less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle” and warned that targeted election officials should be “lawyered up.”

In a radio interview Friday, Gableman compared the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Nazi propaganda, a comment he rescinded but that led to calls for him to resign or be fired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews respond to structure fire in Eau Claire
The FCC is reminding most Wisconsin residents that 10-digit dialing for all phone calls begins...
10-digit dialing for phone calls coming to the rest of Wisconsin October 24

Latest News

Godlewski made the announcement Monday, just days after Alex Lasry became the first to air...
US Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski puts $1 million into race
gavel
Gov. Evers grants 15 more pardons
Abortion rights supporters urge lawmakers to scrap bills
Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November