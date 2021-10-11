Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Gov. Evers’ comments on probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin has accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe.

The comments in a video posted online Saturday from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman come less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle” and warned that targeted election officials should be “lawyered up.”

In a radio interview Friday, Gableman compared the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Nazi propaganda, a comment he rescinded but that led to calls for him to resign or be fired.

