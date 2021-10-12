Advertisement

AP source: Gruden out as Raiders coach over offensive emails

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

A person familiar with the decision said Gruden is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.

It was a rapid downfall for Gruden, who is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018.

It started on Friday when the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/11/2021 8:27:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
The lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on...
Parent sues Wisconsin school district after child contracts COVID-19
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, left and other players watch the game during...
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead
Desray Nooyen, 12, poses with a doe she harvested Saturday, October 9th during the state's...
More girls taking up deer hunting
After a player set national and Michigan records with 16 goals in a 17-0 win, the opposing...
School unhappy after soccer opponent sets record for goals
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Mason Crosby goes from goat to hero with one kick