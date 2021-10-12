Advertisement

Blood drive honors firefighter’s father, who is fighting cancer

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JIM FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire department in Chippewa County held a blood drive Monday in honor of the father of one of the department’s volunteer firefighters.

Adam Dewitz, a firefighter with the Anson Fire Department whose father, Steve, was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer, said the blood drive at the Anson Town Hall in Jim Falls was a birthday gift to his dad.

“He was pretty ecstatic about that,” Dewitz said. “He didn’t know what to say. I said, you’re still going to be helping people, and he thought that was like an amazing, amazing thing.”

The blood drive, held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, had collected over 30 units of blood by its halfway point. The Red Cross said last week that blood supplies are dangerously low and urged people to donate blood, estimating it would need to collect 10,000 additional units each week for a month above what’s normally donated to make up for the shortage.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
The lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on...
Parent sues Wisconsin school district after child contracts COVID-19
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on...
Officer involved death investigation in Chippewa County

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Gruden out as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Necedah man sentenced, found with over $41,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin
Wisconsin AG warns against ‘vigilante justice’ for online predators
Wisconsin AG warns against ‘vigilante justice’ for online predators
The Clark County Citizens Auxiliary fundraises for the Clark County Sheriffs Office K9 unit and...
The CCCA raises money for the Clark County K9 unit and funds the Clark County Mounted Search and Rescue Team