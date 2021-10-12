Blood drive honors firefighter’s father, who is fighting cancer

JIM FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire department in Chippewa County held a blood drive Monday in honor of the father of one of the department’s volunteer firefighters.

Adam Dewitz, a firefighter with the Anson Fire Department whose father, Steve, was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer, said the blood drive at the Anson Town Hall in Jim Falls was a birthday gift to his dad.

“He was pretty ecstatic about that,” Dewitz said. “He didn’t know what to say. I said, you’re still going to be helping people, and he thought that was like an amazing, amazing thing.”

The blood drive, held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, had collected over 30 units of blood by its halfway point. The Red Cross said last week that blood supplies are dangerously low and urged people to donate blood, estimating it would need to collect 10,000 additional units each week for a month above what’s normally donated to make up for the shortage.

