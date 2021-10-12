Advertisement

Eau Claire city officials say service not affected despite PFAS

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire has taken three more water wells offline due to PFAS contamination.

That brings the total number of wells not being used because of contamination to seven. The city has 16 total.

The city’s Utilities Manager, Lane Berg, said the city can easily meet demand using nine wells. People’s consumption habits don’t need to change.

“The water’s still safe,” he said. “Do not make any alternative plans. Do not make any alternative plans. You do not need to consider boiled water or bottled water or anything like that. It’s still safe. And what we’re doing out here is proactive. We’re getting ahead of this instead of waiting for it.”

The city has started pouring contaminated water from the three most recently affected wells into an auxiliary lagoon.

Berg said the four wells originally discovered to have PFAS are not being used.

He said water from the recently contaminated wells needed to be disposed so it didn’t seep into other wells.

“This is helping us short term,” Berg said. “A long-term fix may be something more extensive such as a treatment system, drilling additional wells in different locations, other options we haven’t considered yet.”

He said the city’s working with a consulting firm. It hopes to create a long-term plan by the end of 2021.

As for how the PFAS entered Eau Claire’s groundwater, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrogeologist Matt Thompson said it likely came from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

“We think they would be the source given their prior use of firefighting foam but we can’t confirm the exact source,” he said.

Thompson said the airport will be leading an investigation into the cause. The DNR will oversee the probe.

Berg said the water currently being dumped into the auxiliary lagoon is considered safe according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines. However, since the city doesn’t have an issue meeting current water demands, about 10 million gallons daily, with nine uncontaminated wells, the city is being extra cautious keeping those three wells offline.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
A 57-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning near Bruce.
One person dead after crash in Rusk County
The lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on...
Parent sues Wisconsin school district after child contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Farmers have been dealing with tar spot for the last six years. Watching it spread from parts...
Wisconsin farmers deal with fungal disease ‘tar spot’ during harvest time
Eau Claire Memorial prepares to face Eau Claire North this Friday.
SportScene 13 at Six for October 12th
Ridin' For A Reason Raises Money To Fight Breast Cancer
Ridin' For A Reason Raises Money To Fight Breast Cancer
Supporting Workers With Disabilities
Supporting Workers With Disabilities