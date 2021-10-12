Eau Claire man suspected of possessing child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received several CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited about suspected child pornography uploaded from 29-year-old Brayton Jaenke’s cell phone. The tips were sent between April and August 2021.

After filing a warrant with the cell phone company detectives were sent two files. They say, the first file contained 15 images that had been reported as suspected child pornography; the second file contained 55 images of child pornography and, “Among the images of child pornography Detective Gregory found selfie type images of a male that appears to be Brayton Jaenke along with images of a Wisconsin driver’s license for Brayton Jaenke.

In a recorded interview with investigators, they say, Jaenke denied having pornographic photos of minors on his phone, “Det. Gregory asked him what kind of images and videos he looks at on his phone and he said that he goes on Tik Tok and that is the only videos and pictures he looks at.

Jaenke said that he has saved Tik Tok videos but none of them are ‘inappropriate’.” The criminal complaint filed on October 12 claims that Jaenke told the detectives that he did not use chat rooms or share pornographic photos.

When shown sanitized versions of the reported images, Jaenke denied knowing how they got on his phone. After further questioning, Jaenke said some of the images on his phone were from Tumblr and he normally deletes photos after he downloads them.

When the detective asked Jaenke how long he has been looking at pornographic images of children, Jaenke replied, “about a year now.”

Jaenke posted a $5,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. A condition of his release forbids him from using electronic devices except for work and educational purposes. His next court date is in November.