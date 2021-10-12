EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Eric Wedemeyer to receive the Sunshine Award. Eric serves McDonell area Catholic Schools as the elementary principal and early childhood director. He leads with compassion for all he serves. His kind manner and faith shine through in all he does. He is highly respected by students, staff, and his peers. Eric has a way of making you feel like you matter. Even though he prefers to stay out of the limelight, I feel he deserves this recognition.

Carolyn Volrath

