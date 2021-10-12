Advertisement

GOP invites Ted Nugent to capital to promote hunting, firearm ownership

FILE - In this May 1, 2011, file photo, musician and gun rights advocate Ted Nugent addresses a...
FILE - In this May 1, 2011, file photo, musician and gun rights advocate Ted Nugent addresses a seminar at the National Rifle Association's 140th convention in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Motor City Madman rolls into Madison this week to join GOP lawmakers in promoting more than a dozen bills targeting hunting, fishing, and firearms.

On Tuesday, state Sen. Rob Stafsholt (R-10th Dist.) announced Ted Nugent will appear in the Assembly Chambers the next day along with Republican state senators and representatives to promote the legislative package dubbed the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Package. The classic rock star will be there in his role as national spokesperson for Hunter Nation, an organization dedicated to advocating for hunters and hunting.

The thirteen bills that make up the initiative include measures that conservatives argue will open up hunting and fishing opportunities, including measures that require the Dept. of Natural Resources to “plant” at least 200,000 pheasants and raise 100,000 brook trout.

Lawmakers also take aim at regulations, with proposals to mandate agency officials eliminate three rules every time they propose a new one and ask them to consolidate or eliminate hunting, fishing, and trapping approvals.

Another bill, referred to as the Constitutional Carry Bill, is designed to align with rights included in the 2nd Amendment.

