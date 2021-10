EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jolene Patton for the Sunshine Award. Jolene is the world’s greatest boss. She always thinks of her staff before herself. She never stops to take a minute for herself. The people we take care of every day are like family to her. She always puts their needs before her own.

Penny Brewer

