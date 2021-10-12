Advertisement

MARY MAHR

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

It is crop season and my husband is a truck driver at the Mahr Brothers Farm in Stanley.  He has been working very long days but every day Mary Mahr, their mother, feeds the 25 crop workers lunch.  The meals are homemade and awesome.  I can’t express nearly enough how much I and my husband, as well as the others, appreciate this.  Mary stays up late at night preparing the meal for the next day.  She serves hot beefs and scalloped potatoes and ham, among other things and there are always a few different types of desserts as well.  I just want Mary to know how much this is appreciated by everyone and how very special she is.  Please give Mary Mahr the Sunshine Award.

Tina Duvall

