Measles outbreak limited to people based at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - An outbreak of measles is limited to people based at Fort McCoy, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

On Oct. 8, 22 cases of measles were confirmed among people who arrived from Afghanistan during the United States government’s emergency evacuation.

The ages of people with confirmed cases of measles ranged from four months to 26 years. 14 of the 22 cases required hospital treatment.

The DHS said most people in Wisconsin are vaccinated against measles and have lifetime immunity as a result, so the risk of transmission to the surrounding communities in Monroe County is low. In general, people born before 1957 are considered immune to measles. However, in order to prevent further measles spread to Fort McCoy and the area around it, federal agencies offered vaccination to evacuees in September. Staff or visitors who have had contact with the evacuees at Fort McCoy may be at increased of contracting measles, and the DHS is working to provide vaccination to higher-risk groups to prevent virus spread.

Measles is highly contagious and unvaccinated young children and non-immune adults run the greatest risk of serious infection. Symptoms of measles include runny nose, a high fever that can be greater than 104 degrees, tiredness or exhaustion, coughing, red, watery eyes or pink eye, or a red rash with raised bumps that starts along the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin. Symptoms of measles typically show up 10 to 12 days after exposure to the virus.

The DHS said it will provide updates on the outbreak on Thursdays, with the next update coming Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.

