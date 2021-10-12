National Farmers Day celebrated October 12

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, October 12 is National Farmers Day. It has been observed on October 12 since the early 1800s to give thanks to farmers, past and present, for their hard work in producing the food and fiber which feeds and clothes people all over the world. The day will be observed in Wisconsin as Agriculture Secretary Randy Romanski will be in the western part of the state to tour some farming operations. He will start at 10 a.m. at the Joe Bragger family farm near Independence, then visit the Holmen School District before wrapping up his visit at Ecker’s Apple Farm Tuesday afternoon near Trempealeau.

USDA economists will release their October supply and demand estimates Tuesday morning. Grain traders expect the report will call for higher ending stocks estimates for both U.S. corn and soybeans for the 2021-2022 marketing year. Based on reports of higher corn stocks on hand on September 1, Tuesday’s number is expected to be about 1.42 billion bushels, up from the 1.4 billion September estimate. And that’s taking into account a corn crop that is now estimated to be 14.948 billion bushels this year, down from the earlier estimates of a crop over 15 billion bushels. Uncertainties hang over this report—specifically for livestock feed needs, exports and ethanol requirements. Soybean ending stocks are projected to go from 185 million bushels in September to 289 million bushels in Tuesday’s report as soybean production this year is expected to be around 4.4 billion bushels—up from 4.37 billion in the September report. As always with soybeans, China remains the wild card as traders expect the Chinese to be big buyers of U.S. beans even though their purchases of U.S. beans so far this year are down 32% from a year ago.

Some members of the state Assembly want more control over above-ground storage tanks. State Representative Jesse James of Altoona has authored a bill that would bring all above-ground storage tanks of 110 gallons or more under the regulation of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection. Right now only tanks over 5,000 gallons come under any regulations. The Cooperative Network is working with other farm groups to seek an amendment to the bill that would exempt agricultural tanks from such government oversight.

