Advertisement

Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance...
In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance sign at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla. The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides, according to plans filed with the city nearest the attraction. The details have not been revealed, but news outlets report Legoland will add about 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares) to its resort near Winter Haven.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday.

Officials also announced ticket prices.

A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass costs $79.99. The new park is also offering several combo deals for Legoland and its waterpark.

Based on the popular preschool animated television series, the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park, but will be separately ticketed, according to a news release.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, water play areas and live shows, mostly designed for small children and their parents, officials said. Families will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends. Attractions will include George’s Fort, Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse, George’s Tricycle Trail, Madame Gazelle’s Nature Trail, Muddy Puddles Splash Pad, Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena, Peppa Pig’s Treehouse, Pirate Island Sand Play and Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground.

The Peppa Pig theme park will be operated under a licensing agreement with Hasbro, which owns the character.

Legoland Florida has expanded repeatedly since opening in October 2011 on the former site of Cypress Gardens. The park unveiled its first hotel in 2015, added the off-site Legoland Beach Retreat in 2017 and opened Pirate Island Hotel last year.

Legoland operates nine other theme parks around the world, including in Denmark, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Japan, New York, California and Dubai.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
A 57-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning near Bruce.
One person dead after crash in Rusk County
The lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on...
Parent sues Wisconsin school district after child contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Farmers have been dealing with tar spot for the last six years. Watching it spread from parts...
Wisconsin farmers deal with fungal disease ‘tar spot’ during harvest time
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At...
‘Climb the airplane,’ pilot told before California crash
Contaminated water the City of Eau Claire is dumping into an auxiliary lagoon in Eau Claire, Wis.
Eau Claire city officials say service not affected despite PFAS
Eau Claire Memorial prepares to face Eau Claire North this Friday.
SportScene 13 at Six for October 12th