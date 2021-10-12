Advertisement

Outdoor trick-or-treating ok by health official

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With Halloween just around the corner, parents may be wondering if trick-or-treating is safe this year.

The general consensus is yes for most children.

A specialist with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center says outdoor activities like trick-or-treating are a low-risk way to celebrate Halloween.

She recommends adults handing out candy be vaccinated and masked. In addition, visitors should stay outside.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, Mayo Mlinic Children’s Center Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, says she doesn’t think going to certain extremes is necessary.

“While hand washing is generally an important part of staying healthy, and preventing transmission of lots of different types of infections, I think going to extra extra extremes of wiping down every piece of candy or something like that is not necessary,” said Dr. Nipunie.

As for other recommendations, she says those 12 or older should get vaccinated as soon as possible, if they aren’t already.

She says wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status can provide an extra layer of protection.

