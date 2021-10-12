Advertisement

Plane crashes near southeastern Wisconsin neighborhood

Officials respond to a small plane crash in Waukesha Co.
Officials respond to a small plane crash in Waukesha Co.(David Eicher/TMJ4)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A small plane has crashed near a southeastern Wisconsin neighborhood.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted about 12:30 p.m. that a GlaStar crashed near Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

WTMJ-TV reported the plane went down near a neighborhood in the village of Waukesha, which lies just to the south of the city of Waukesha.

The village of Waukesha’s fire department referred inquiries about the crash to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. A message left there wasn’t immediately returned.

