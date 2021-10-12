Advertisement

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter...
Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected
A 57-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning near Bruce.
One person dead after crash in Rusk County
The lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on...
Parent sues Wisconsin school district after child contracts COVID-19
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination

Latest News

Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near...
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine
Supporting Workers With Disabilities
Supporting Workers With Disabilities
Some Eau Claire Water Wells Have PFAS, City Says Service Unaffected
Some Eau Claire Water Wells Have PFAS, City Says Service Unaffected
This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a...
FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers