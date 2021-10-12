Ridin’ for a Reason raises money to fight breast cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the past 13 years, a group of motorcycle riders have hosted a ride every summer to raise money to help fight breast cancer.

Ridin’ For A Reason works to help connect rural women with the right resources to detect breast cancer early.

This year’s ride raised $40,000 for Marshfield Medical Clinic’s Mobile Mammography Program.

Mike keil, Event Organizer, says cancer touches everybody one way or another.

“Just to see all the people there and you know, there’s a lot of stories. Cancer touches everybody one way or another and breast cancer. We have a few people that ride and had early detection and are now through their treatments and doing great. There’s someone every year who comes up and tells us a story about how it’s helped someone they know,” Keil said.

In 2020 Marshfield’s Mobile Mammography Program screened nearly 8,000 people for breast cancer.

