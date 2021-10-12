Rusk county man suspected of possessing child pornography

TOWNSHIP OF WILLARD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Rusk County man is facing recommended charges of possession of child pornography.

52-year-old Tracy Conry is being given recommended charges on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, repeater.

According to court documents, On Aug. 19 authorities conducted a home search at Conry’s home in the Township of Willard.

During the home search, a laptop, cell phone, along with several CD/DVDs and VHS tapes were found. The laptop was found concealed in a false compartment area of a shelving unit in Conry’s bedroom. The phone and DVDs were concealed amongst thousands of DVD’s. An agent collected several of these items due to probable probation rules violations.

Authorities searched 13 evidence items, including a DVD they say contained a large amount of pornographic images involving minors.

On January 31, 2018, Conry was found guilty of child enticement, a Class D Felony, in an Eau Claire County case.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.