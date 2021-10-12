EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Shawn and Holli Kloss to receive the Sunshine Award. I was on vacation with my family in Yellowstone National Park when a mule deer came down the side of a hill and hit my car. I spoke with Shawn Kloss who is the owner of an auto body shop and my boss. He immediately said he would load up his trailer with a vehicle for me to drive so I could finish my vacation and he would take mine back to get repaired. He drove 19 hours one way to do this with nothing but kindness and good will in his heart. I think that when someone does something above and beyond, it truly says something about their character. I am very proud of where I work and who I work for. Thank you, Shawn and Holli Kloss, for your kindness and generosity.

Sue Davis

