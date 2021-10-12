Advertisement

Wisconsin attorney general calls for election probe to end

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general who represents the state elections commission is calling for a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election to be shut down.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that the investigation is a partisan political effort that lacks credibility, wastes taxpayer money and is not serious.

His comments came after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers called the taxpayer-funded Gableman investigation “a $700,000 boondoggle.” Gableman’s effort was criticized Monday by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who says she’s been kept in the dark and that the probe isn’t broad enough.

