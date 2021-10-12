Advertisement

Wisconsin ready for fresh start after difficult season

Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media...
Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin heads into the upcoming season with a substantially different roster after nearly all of last year’s seniors opted against returning.

The Badgers’ roster features seven sophomores and five freshmen. That marks the program’s largest collection of underclassmen in at least 20 years.

Perhaps a fresh start was necessary. Wisconsin went 18-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to eventual national champion Baylor. But that represented a step back for a team that entered the year ranked seventh after winning a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular-season title.

