Wisconsin Senate committee to vote on creating 250th anniversary commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A state Senate committee is set to vote on a bill that would create a commission that would lead Wisconsin’s portion of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The Republican-authored bill would create the panel and charge it with planning and coordinating with federal, state and local agencies to commemorate the nation’s semiquincentennial in 2026 and highlighting Wisconsin’s role in the celebration. The bill also would require public schools to provide a semiquincentennial event or educational opportunity for students during the 2025-26 school year.

The commission would disband on Jan. 1, 2027. The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism is scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.